The Golden State Warriors lost their fourth game in the last five on Monday evening, falling 111-105 to the Indiana Pacers. That dropped the Dubs to just two games above .500.

It was a very quiet night for Stephen Curry, who finished with just 10 points. Although his shot struggled at times in December, he made it clear he'll be a lot better moving forward.

Via Anthony Slater:

“I could be a lot better,” Curry said. “And I will be.”

“We’re being defended a certain way, but it’s nothing I haven’t seen before,” Curry said. “You just got to understand when to pick and choose your spots based on the attention you get. Get the ball moving, try to find a rhythm a little earlier. That might be a little bit of an adjustment but something I’ve been through and always try to find a way to bounce back.”

The Warriors guard was just 2 for 9 from beyond the arc on Monday. His only other points came from the free-throw line. Steph is shooting just 38% overall in the month of December, which is very unlike him. Even if Golden State is being defended in a certain way, Curry in particular has to find a way to consistently score the basketball.

The veteran will have his chance to redeem himself on Christmas as the Dubs prepare to face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Steph absolutely torched them last season, averaging 33 PPG across four meetings.

Overall, Curry is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game on 41% shooting from three-point land. His best is needed if the Warriors are going to be a playoff contender. The addition of Dennis Schroder was supposed to help but he's struggled since being acquired in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Dubs need all hands on deck and it starts with Curry finding his shooting stroke again.