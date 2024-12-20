Expectations surrounding the Golden State Warriors were a bit high after they acquired Dennis Schroder via trade. Schroder provides a different playmaking dimension to the team, as he excels at running pick-and-rolls, which, even though antithetical to the Dubs' offense, could be the jolt the team needs to awaken after falling off the pace following a strong start to the season. But Schroder's first game for the Warriors could not have gone any worse, with the Dubs taking a 51-point drubbing from the Memphis Grizzlies (144-93) — with Stephen Curry playing his worst game in a long time.

Curry was out of rhythm all night long, and he finished with just two points on a ghastly 0-7 shooting from the field. And his new backcourt mate, Schroder, didn't fare much better, as he scored just five points on a terrible 2-12 shooting night — with the game being better off erased from the Warriors' collective memory.

Nevertheless, Curry and the Warriors are not hitting the panic button. In fact, the 36-year-old star is not fretting this loss to the Grizzlies whatsoever.

“We get blown out like this once a year. [But compared to the 50-point loss against the Boston Celtics earlier this year], I like the vibes better right now. I'm going to keep saying it cause I genuinely believe it we are better than what we been playing. Better than what we showed tonight,” Curry told reporters in the locker room following the game, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

The Warriors star hammered home the fact that they aren't losing all their composure even though it may feel like the sky is falling.

“I don't like the ‘panic' word. Accept where you're at. Buck up and figure out how to change the momentum of the season. Panic kinda means you don't have an answer. I think we do have answers, it's just maybe [there should be] a sense of urgency, for sure,” Curry added.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors have a night to forget

Many would say that experience and failure go hand-in-hand when it comes to providing the best lessons in life. But the Warriors' 144-93 loss against the Grizzlies is something that everyone involved would much rather forget. This only counts as one loss after all, and they can redeem themselves on Saturday when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Stephen Curry did not become as great as he is by dwelling on past failures. His two-point night may be a low point, but when you're coming from a low point, there is nowhere to go but up.