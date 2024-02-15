Curry sets another record in Warriors loss.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is on a heater the likes of which the NBA has never seen before. Curry knocked down nine 3-pointers in Wednesday's 130-125 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, becoming the first player in league history to make at least seven shots from beyond the arc in four consecutive games, per NBC Sports Bay Area.

Curry was 9-for-19 from deep, leading all scorers with 41 points. It would have been a more momentous night had the Warriors hung on for the victory, but a 14-point fourth-quarter lead was erased by a 36-19 Clippers run in the final 9:29 of the game. The loss also snapped a five-game winning streak for Golden State, with four of those wins coming on the road.

Curry made 36 3-pointers and averaged 34.5 points across this historic four-game span. The streak from deep started when Curry buried a season-high 11 threes on Feb. 8, five days after he scored 60 points and hit double-digit 3-pointers in a game for the first time this season.

In the following three games, Curry made nine, seven and nine 3-pointers, tying his own NBA record for most threes made in a four-game span. He has 129 games with at least seven 3-pointers in his career, 81 more than the next closest player who just happens to be his teammate and Splash Brother, Klay Thompson.

Curry is firing on all cylinders at the perfect time as he prepares for a first-of-its-kind 3-point shootout with WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu set to take place this weekend as part of the NBA's All-Star festivities. The NBA's all-time leading 3-point shooter will be feeling himself heading into the competition with one more Warriors game left before the break to tighten any loose screws in his form.

Love him or hate him, it's hard to deny the greatness of Stephen Curry as he continues to smash NBA records.