Stephen Curry's range is inhuman.

The ultimate ‘Splash Brother' Stephen Curry had NBA fans feeling shook on Wednesday night as he unleashed one of the most impossible shots you will ever see on a night when the Warriors tangled with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Warriors have been quietly gathering momentum for a playoff run and Chris Paul could be back soon. Warriors young players revealed their feelings on veteran star Draymond Green despite his recent suspensions.

With the Dubs nursing a six-point lead with under two minutes to go in the opening quarter on Wednesday, Curry's insane shot from the tunnel took center stage.

Curry's Masterpiece Shot Thrills Onlookers

Fans stood nearby with their mouths agape as Curry hit one of the most impossible shots most fans will ever see in their lives.

Meanwhile, fans reacted on X, one of whom described Curry's alleged genius shot selection.

“But doesn’t shoot it from half court at the end of the shot clock so it doesn’t ruin his percentage lol,” they said.

Warriors Battle Clippers at Chase Center

Curry and the Warriors increased their lead to eight points as time wound down in the first quarter. They led by seven after one as Curry's half court shot went awry.

Curry had five points while Klay Thompson had four as of the last few seconds of the quarter.

Last season, Thompson led the NBA in made three-pointers.

As the Warriors continue to chase teams like the Clippers the hope for Dubs fans is that the former Washington State Cougar can regain his impressive shooting touch, similar to Curry's and at times even better.