Warriors star Stephen Curry reacts to Draymond Green's technical foul that sparked the Kings' comeback win.

The Golden State Warriors had a win stolen from them by Malik Monk and the Sacramento Kings Tuesday night, and if the Dubs are looking for the moment when the tide started to truly shift away from them, it could be when Draymond Green got called for a technical foul in the fourth quarter.

Green is one of the smartest players to ever play in the NBA, but he is also one of the most emotional, and sometimes that gets him and his team in trouble. After he got called for a tech in the Kings game, Sacramento went down to work and erased a nine-point deficit with a scorching 13-3 run.

After their 124-123 loss to the Kings, Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry revealed to reporters in the postgame press conference what he told Green following the technical foul.

“I told him to refocus at that point, like let’s just hoop. That was a dumb tech, for sure. We all do that,” Curry said (h/t KNBR).

Warriors need Draymond Green to get it together

The meeting with the Kings was also Green's first since getting suspended for five games in relation to his wild altercation with Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert. He finished the contest with eight points, six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 33 minutes of floor duty for the Warriors, who dropped to 8-10.

Golden State is no longer the seemingly invincible team it used to be, and such antics by Green at such untimely moments are certainly not helping the team.

In any case, the Warriors still rely a lot on Green, who will look to be better on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers at home.