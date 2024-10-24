The Golden State Warriors started their season on the right now with a win against the Portland Trail Blazers, but they did it in a very different way. Head coach Steve Kerr went with a 12-man rotation, and every player had an important part in the win. After the game, Curry was asked about the rotation, and it looks like he's still adjusting to the new system.

“It's the identity of this team right now. We've got to rely on our depth, our ability to be versatile depending on what the game calls for,” Curry said. “I'm sure there's going to be a narrowing down of rotations at some point, depending on how things materialize. That's not for us to worry about right now.”

Curry finished the game with 17 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists, and did it all in 25 minutes.

“We're still learning each other and the different combinations. It's a part of our identity right now,” Curry said. “…You have to have a commitment. No agenda, no egos. Well, healthy egos…If it’s not your night, you can’t bring the team down with your energy. Haven’t seen any red flags of that.”

With Kerr's rotation, there will be a chance for players like Curry and Draymond Green to not have to play so many minutes during the game, which will keep them fresh as the season progresses.

Warriors win with depth vs. Trail Blazers

After the game, Steve Kerr said that he was going to commit to the 12-man rotation.

“We’re gonna do it. I’ve never played 12 before, but we’re gonna do it,” Kerr said. “It’s not easy. It’s not easy on anybody. But we just have to trust from one night to the next we’re gonna find combinations that really work, and the guys have to understand that some night’s their night, some night’s not, and that’s okay as long as we continue to play together and play hard.”

Buddy Hield, who is in his first season with the Warriors after being traded in the offseason, talked about how the team doesn't have any egos, which should make it easy for the Warriors to build chemistry throughout the season.

“First of all, you got to start off liking each other,” Hield said. “I feel like everybody has the right personalities. Everybody comes in and you know there's no egos. Plus, me coming here, there's a standard that these guys go by. They've done the work, so no matter what you say is wrong because whatever they say is right and just go by that. And you learn and you listen and you try to observe everything, and you just try to figure out how to apply myself into their uniqueness and how I could be effective.”