Stephen Curry had multiple shots within the final minute of Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals to give the Golden State Warriors the lead against the Los Angeles Lakers. He missed both, failing to knock down a jumper from the elbow before clanking a deep three with the Warriors down by one.

With those misses, Curry is now 0-for-14 on field goal attempts to take the lead in the final 50 seconds of a playoff game, according to Albert Nguyen. Despite a game-high 31 points and a triple-double from Curry, the Warriors fell to the Lakers 104-101, putting them on the brink of elimination with the series at 3-1 in favor of LA.

Curry has knocked down some insane shots in his career and has had his fair share of clutch moments. This stat is slightly telling though, given the Warriors have been in plenty of close playoff games throughout Curry’s career.

Fans were up in arms when Jordan Poole chucked up a long three from beyond the arc at the end of Game 1. Curry made those heaves his signature and fans figured that in a close, late-game situation where the Warriors need a bucket, he would be the one to take the shot.

He got his shot in Game 4 and it didn’t go. The Warriors were held to just 17 points in the fourth quarter, their lowest point total in the final quarter of a playoff game this season.

There is no denying that Stephen Curry is one of the premier playoff performers in the NBA. Whatever the stats say, Curry should and most likely will get the last shot for the Warriors if the situation arises again.