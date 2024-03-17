The Los Angeles Lakers are engaged in a heated interconference matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Los Angeles is putting up a good fight. However, the team lost Anthony Davis to an untimely eye injury during the first quarter.
Lakers tend to Anthony Davis after a brutal eye injury
Davis drove to the rim for a layup, and Trayce Jackson-Davis met him in the air. Jackson-Davis' elbow inadvertently poked Davis in the eye as the players landed. As a result, Davis exited the game and was ruled out of the matchup with a corneal abrasion, per Shams Charania.
ClutchPoints' Lakers beat reporter Michael Corvo later reported LA updated Davis' injury to an “eye contusion.”
Hopefully, Davis will have a speedy recovery. The star forward just came off an Achilles injury, and the Lakers need him for their late-season push.
The 31-year-old averages 24.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 2.4 blocks through 63 games. He exited the Warriors game with eight points, four rebounds, one steal, and one block. His absence hurts the Lakers, who are fighting to keep things close with a stubborn Warriors team.
How will the Lakers contain Warriors amid Davis' injury?
Jaxson Hayes looks to step up and man the paint amid Davis' absence. Nevertheless, he has plenty of help from his teammates.
LeBron James amassed 27 points, nine assists, and five rebounds by the end of the third quarter. The veteran forward is determined to keep the Lakers afloat alongside D'Angelo Russell. Russell notched a 21-point-1o-assist double-double before the start of the fourth quarter.
If James and Russell continue their production and LA's other role players get more involved, the team has a chance to close the 102-93 gap.
Unsurprisingly, the Warriors are being led by the star pairing of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Thompson finished the third quarter with 23 points. Meanwhile, Curry heated up and ended the quarter with a team-high 26 points.
Los Angeles needs to lock in on defense and slow the duo. The Lakers may not have Anthony Davis' game-changing defense, but they can turn the tide and come away with a win in this pivotal Western Conference matchup.