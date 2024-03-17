NBA fans flock to social media to hate on Commissioner Adam Silver after the rather bizarre ending of the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers' game on Saturday.
The highly-anticipated Warriors-Lakers showdown became quite frustrating to watch in the final minutes when a shot-clock malfunction and replay reviews caused massive delays in the game. There was a 16-minute delay in a stretch of 15 seconds off the clock, with the final two minutes of the contest consuming a total of 23 minutes and 27 seconds, per sports media personality Rob Perez.
16 minutes have elapsed in just 15 seconds of game time in the Lakers-Warriors game 😳pic.twitter.com/cENw4SzpOT
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 17, 2024
While it's hard to blame Silver for the shot-clock issue–what can he do about it anyway?–the replay reviews is certainly another matter. Not only does the reviews remove or lessen the excitement in the game, but clearly, it has also become a source of frustration from fans.
It's understandable if the review is for game-deciding plays at the end of the game, whether someone got the buzzer-beating shot on time or in similar instances. But to have a review of every play, it definitely affects the product the league wants to put on the basketball court.
NBA fans share frustration on Adam Silver
Considering what happened in the Lakers vs. Warriors game, fans took to social media to criticize Adam Silver and urge him to do something with what's happening in the NBA.
“Adam Silver should be so embarrassed by the end of this Warriors-Lakers game,” Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer wrote. Another commenter had the same sentiment, noting: “Adam Silver has to be embarrassed with this s**t.”
A critic added, “Alright this is pathetic. Adam Silver fix your NBA.”
Others couldn't help but claim that Silver ruined the NBA, highlighting that it has already been years but replay review remains a big problem and continues to affect the games.
“Adam Silver ruined the NBA man,” an X user added. Another one shared, “Adam Silver's NBA man. It's been years and he still can’t figure out how to speed up reviews.”
“ADAM SILVER THIS IS YOUR LEAGUE,” a sixth commenter said, urging Silver to take action after the controversial Lakers-Warriors finish.
It remains to be seen how Silver will respond to the calls, but it certainly isn't a good look for the NBA.
Silver deserves credit for all the innovations he has made to make the league more entertaining. While not everything is a hit, he should be given props for trying his best to make things different.
Nonetheless, it seems he has forgotten to make sure that the game of basketball itself stays as close to its purest form as possible. While it's understandable to make rule changes to adapt and make sure the playing field is fair, the game itself should remain entertaining and not be burdensome to watch.
The Lakers vs. Warriors battle is certainly the latter.
Warriors come out on top vs. Lakers
With everything that happened, though, the Warriors had one reason to be happy about after overcoming the Lakers to take the 128-121 win. Anthony Davis' injury and eventual exit was a brutal blow to the Purple and Gold, with the Dubs outscoring them 98-85 after his exit.
Curry finished with 31 points, all of which came after Davis' injury. LeBron James tried hard to carry the Lakers with his 40 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, but it went for naught.