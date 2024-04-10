All eyes are always on Stephen Curry and LeBron James whenever the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers go head-to-head. The two superstars have been rivals for years, but there is mutual respect between the future Hall-of-Famers. While speaking on the Mind The Game Podcast, James got brutally honest on Curry, via ClutchPoints.
“I didn't f***ing look at the ball the whole time,” LeBron said of guarding Steph. “And I know that goes against every coach… ‘See the ball, the ball is the problem.' The ball is not the problem with Steph Curry. He's the f***ing problem. Steph is most dangerous when he doesn't have the ball… It's not many guys all-time in our league that is most dangerous without the ball. I'm telling them, listen guys. I've been in more than enough wars with those guys. More than enough. I understand it… I'm coming from a different point of view.
“But when Steph decides to cut inside the lane, don't relax. He's coming back up… That's reps, and reps, and reps, and reps of actually guarding something that's uncomfortable. Guarding Steph is uncomfortable. And the problem with our guys in our league, they're not comfortable with being uncomfortable. And that's why Steph and Golden State will always be relevant, because they play an uncomfortable style of play.”
Stephen Curry vs. LeBron James
Curry has played for the Warriors during his entire career. James has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers. Yet, ever since Curry and the Warriors began to build a dynasty, the two superstars have been pitted against each other.
Curry is 12-11 against LeBron in regular season games, according to StatMuse. Their most recent head-to-head matchup was on Tuesday, when the Warriors defeated the Lakers 134-120. Curry is also 17-11 against LeBron in the playoffs.
Of course, the Warriors have built a dynasty and won four championships during Curry's time with the team. While with the Cavs, LeBron played the Warriors in the NBA Finals four times and earned one championship in 2016. So James understands how challenging it is to battle Stephen Curry and the Warriors.
Curry's legacy
LeBron is arguably the greatest player of all-time. At the very least, James is usually mentioned as the second best player ever behind Michael Jordan.
With that being said, Stephen Curry has emerged as a top 10 player ever. He is the greatest three-point shooter to ever step foot on an NBA court as well.
The Warriors have developed a dynamic and sometimes unstoppable offensive attack during their dynasty. Golden State's players are constantly moving with no shortage of screens being set. The offense is perfect for a player like Curry, who as LeBron mentioned, is dangerous without the basketball in his hands.
Curry has changed the game in multiple ways. His extreme long-range shooting has led to players consistently taking three-point attempts from well beyond the arc. Curry also helped to redefine the point guard position.
Of course, some fans will refer to Curry as a shooting guard. After all, he is not an old-school pass-first guard. Still, Curry is listed as a point guard, but he just plays the game in a different manner.
Regardless of his position, Stephen Curry has found a way to give opposing defenses nightmares with or without the basketball. At 35 years old, Curry is still one of the best all-around players in the NBA and he is not showing any signs of slowing down.