The “Night Night” celebration continues to take over the sports world, with football superstar Neymar the latest athlete to do it. And sure enough, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry couldn’t be more hyped up about the growing popularity of his signature celebration.

Ever since Curry won his fourth NBA title with the Warriors, his epic celebration throughout the 2022 playoffs have been widely used by superstar athletes and common folks around the world. It first gained traction in the WNBA, then the NFL, and now even football players are doing it.

Neymar channeled his inner Curry after hitting a brace in Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-2 win over Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Saturday. Naturally, Curry was ecstatic to see his “Night Night” gesture going worldwide.

The fact that more and more athletes are using Stephen Curry’s celebration speaks volumes of the massive influence he has not only in basketball but also in all of sports. Neymar is one of the biggest stars in football, but even him can’t help but show his admiration for the Warriors sharpshooter.

There is no doubt the Warriors star is a transcendent athlete who basically changed how the game of basketball is being played, and that has certainly bolstered his popularity even more.

It’s unlikely that we have seen the last of the “Night Night” celebration. If anything, we should be able to see more of it in various sports as sports leagues return one by one. Who knows, another NFL star could do it when the new campaign starts.