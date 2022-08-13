Steph Curry’s ‘night night’ celebration reenacted by PSG star Neymar

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry made headlines during the NBA Playoffs after his “night night” celebration against the Dallas Mavericks after sticking a dagger in them. That move has been used by numerous athletes ever since, but mostly in the WNBA. Sabrina Ionescu and Skylar Diggins-Smith are just a couple of players to do it.

Well, it appears the “night night” has made its way across the pond. After netting a brace in PSG’s 5-2 victory on Saturday, Neymar reenacted the Steph Curry “night night”.

Via ClutchPoints:

It looks like this celebration is truly going worldwide. Curry is a global basketball icon not only because he’s one of the best NBA players, but due to the fact that he single-handedly changed the sport with his three-point shooting. It’s given more players an avenue to actually make it if they can make it rain from downtown.

As for Neymar and PSG, they’re off a flying start in Ligue 1. Matchday 1 saw them run riot on Clermont in a 5-0 win before burying Montpellier on Saturday. The Brazilian is already making a significant impact, bagging three goals and tallying three assists, which leads the squad.

We can definitely expect more Steph Curry “night night” celebrations from Neymar as the campaign rolls on. It would also not be surprising to see this become one of Curry’s signature moves in the future when he puts away opponents.

Steph and the Warriors begin their 2022-23 title defense on opening night at the Chase Center against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team will get their championship rings prior to tip-off.