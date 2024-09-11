Stephen Curry received a hero's welcome as he arrived in China to kick off his highly anticipated promotional tour for Curry Brand. The Golden State Warriors star was met with large crowds of enthusiastic fans, who lined up outside his hotel, hoping to catch a glimpse of the NBA icon. Many supporters held signs, memorabilia, and jerseys, eagerly awaiting a chance for Curry to sign autographs. The scene underscored Curry’s immense popularity in China, a market where he has cultivated a strong and loyal following over the years.

Stephen Curry’s connection with fans in China has grown steadily, as evidenced by the overwhelming turnout. His influence continues to expand far beyond the U.S., further solidifying his status as a global ambassador for basketball. The response from his Chinese fanbase reflects his ability to resonate with supporters through his dynamic on-court performances and his approachable off-court persona.

The Curry Brand tour is part of Curry’s growing partnership with Under Armour, a collaboration that has steadily gained momentum. Much like Michael Jordan’s relationship with Nike, Curry is building a brand that extends his influence into the lifestyle and athletic footwear space. This tour is not only about promoting his latest products but also highlighting his impact on the next generation of talent.

Stephen Curry's growing partnership with Under Armour extends to rising NBA star De'Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings All-Star De'Aaron Fox joined the Curry Brand roster in October 2023, emerging as a key figure in Curry’s brand. Despite their teams being on-court rivals, Curry and Fox have forged a relationship centered around their shared business ventures. Fox will release his first signature shoe, the Fox 1, under the Curry Brand, with Curry playing an instrumental role in guiding the project.

Fox will showcase his new shoe in a variety of colorways throughout the upcoming NBA season. Since partnering with Curry, Fox has regularly worn Curry’s signature shoes during games, highlighting the camaraderie and mentorship between the two players.

Stephen Curry’s promotional tour in China is just one more example of his far-reaching influence, both as a basketball star and a brand builder. His growing empire continues to evolve, creating new opportunities for young athletes like Fox to shine.