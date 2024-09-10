NEW YORK — Stephen Curry is, and has been, one of the biggest names in the NBA. You can't tell the tale of the league over the last decade without discussing Steph's greatness and all that he has done to change the game both on and off the court. When he is on the court playing for the Golden State Warriors, Curry is the greatest shooter the game of basketball has ever witnessed. Off the court, he is a family man with a ton of business ventures, one of which is his signature Curry Brand with Under Armour.

Family is super important to Steph, and he is always incorporating all of his kids into his basketball life. Avid NBA fans will remember the very first time they were introduced to Riley Curry, Steph's oldest daughter, during the 2015 playoffs when she was brought to a postgame press conference. Curry now has four kids, as he and his wife introduced their youngest son Caius to the world in May.

While Carius still has a ways to go until he understands what Curry Brand is and what his father does, the rest of Steph's kids are becoming fully cognizant of his growing impact on basketball apparel and shoes. In fact, Riley has even helped design some colorways for recent Curry shoes that were released through the years.

As Steph prepares for the 2024-25 NBA season, one of his biggest announcements is the reveal of his new Curry 12 shoes, yet another monumental moment for his signature shoe deal with Under Armour. The Curry 12s are set to change the trajectory of the Curry Brand, and they fully reflect Steph's journey to this point from both a basketball and brand perspective.

Of course, the launch of the Curry 12s couldn't happen without the support of his family, which is why Steph is beginning to realize that his kids are going to start having an impact on the Curry Brand as a whole.

“The older they get, the more influence they have,” Curry said at an exclusive Under Armour event at the NBPA offices in Manhattan. “They want to get stuff coming to the house that they can wear to school! Two summers ago, Riley helped me launch the 10s and had some fun with it. She designed the Curry 7 Giraffe shoe. They are definitely becoming more aware that these aren’t just ‘Daddy’s shoes.’ They now know I don’t just wear them because I get sent them, but these are actually my shoes, and they have my name on them for a reason. Maybe a month ago, my girl Ryan, my 9-year-old, asked if she could draw on the shoe.”

Curry has had a massive influence on the younger generation of basketball players, which is why it is only fitting that his kids have an impact on the brand's growth moving forward.

“They don’t have much influence on the 12s yet, but colorwaves for sure,” Curry continued. “I always take any inspiration or idea they may have and discuss incorporating it. They are becoming way more aware of the process, for sure.”

Despite already giving basketball fans a glimpse of the Curry 12s during the Olympics, Under Armour will officially release the new shoe and colorways prior to the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. Steph will surely be wearing these new releases throughout the new season, regardless if his kids influence them by drawing on them at home!