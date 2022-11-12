Published November 12, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Stephen Curry came up clutch for the Golden State Warriors in their comeback victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. In the process, he even replicated an old-man record that Michael Jordan last achieved way back in 2002.

The Warriors sharpshooter finished with 40 points to propel the Dubs to the 106-101 win over the Cavs. It is his second-straight 40-point game after finishing with 47 points against the Sacramento Kings last Monday.

Now, according to ESPN Stats and Info, Curry is the oldest player since Jordan to score at least 40 points in back-to-back matches. His Airness did it 20 years ago, dropping 40 on the Cavs and 41 on the Phoenix Suns during the 2001-02 campaign.

Michael Jordan was 38-year-old at the time, which makes his feat really impressive. As for Stephen Curry, he is currently 34 years old.

Despite the historic achievement, Curry would probably care more about the win rather than the record. After all, the Warriors really needed that crucial W against another contender following their recent slump. Prior to the victories against the Kings and the Cavs, the Dubs were on a five-game slump and looked nowhere like the team that won the championship in 2021-22.

It is worth noting, though, that Curry and the Warriors will be playing the Kings once again on Sunday. Maybe Steph can make another history by then with his third-straight 40-point showing? We’re definitely not betting against it!