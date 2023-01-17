Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors made their honorary visit to the White House on Tuesday to commemorate their 2021-22 NBA championship. This is not the first time that Steph made a trip to the President’s Palace, and as it turns out, the GOAT shooter had a few observations about the decorations inside the Oval Office.

Right before presenting President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris with their honorary jerseys, Curry delivered a speech for everyone in attendance. At one point in his address, Steph  had a special redecoration request for the commander-in-chief:

“We’ve bought some gifts for you,” Curry said. “We have two jerseys. … We would love to have you a part of Dub Nation forever. Maybe find [the jerseys] in the wall in the Oval Office. Hopefully, we get to come back and check and see if it’s up there.”

Curry said that he hopes this won’t be the last time the Warriors step inside the White House. If and when the Dubs win another championship and are invited back into the Executive Mansion, he has every intention to check if the president actually hung up the jersey in his office.

Both President Biden and Vice-President Harris were all smiles as Stephen Curry presented them with their commemorative jerseys. Steph and Co. are getting used to this by now. After all, they have won four championships in the last eight years. Nevertheless, it is clear that the Warriors wouldn’t mind making another courtesy call the next time they win a chip.