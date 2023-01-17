It had been several years since the Golden State Warriors visited the White House. Why? Not because their budding dynasty was suddenly stopped in its tracks after Barack Obama left the Oval Office, but because its subsequent occupant publicly butted heads with the Warriors as their historic success continued with championships in 2017 and 2018.

Golden State was back at the White House on Tuesday for the first time since 2016, though, celebrating its most recent title alongside President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, an Oakland native. While the Warriors generally avoided the elephant in the room of missing the chance to commemorate back-to-back titles won with Kevin Durant, Biden nevertheless took a not-so-thinly-veiled shot at Donald Trump while congratulating them.

Joe Biden: “Let me say this: The Golden State Warriors are always welcome in *this* White House.” pic.twitter.com/hVQArxjI2a — C.J. Holmes 🚀 (@CjHolmes22) January 17, 2023

Trump, remember, rescinded Golden State’s invitation to the White House in September 2017 after Steph Curry had already made clear he had no interest in hobnobbing with the 45th President of the United States. In response, the Warriors released a statement announcing they would instead use a planned trip to the nation’s capital “to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion — the values that we embrace as an organization.”

In January 2019, after winning back-to-back championships with no White House visit to show for it, Warriors players met with Obama during a trip to D.C.

On Tuesday, Harris expressed pride in Golden State’s success for the organization continuing to espouse ideals championed by the current administration.

“My pride in the Warriors today is not only because they win, but because these players, their coaches, and this entire organization consistently stand for the principles of equity, equality, and justice,” she said, per Madeline Kenney of Bay Area News Group.

Curry jokingly suggested that Warriors jerseys given to Biden and Harris on Tuesday be hung on the Oval Office walls.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to come back and check and see if it’s up there,” he said.

No matter how Golden State’s topsy-turvy season goes from here, one thing’s for sure: It won’t be animosity between the team and the President that keep the Warriors from returning to the White House next year.