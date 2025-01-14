The Golden State Warriors dropped their second straight game on Monday night, falling to the Toronto Raptors 104-101 at Scotiabank Arena. With the loss, the Warriors slipped below a .500 win percentage for the first time this season, holding a 19-20 record. Despite Stephen Curry’s impressive performance, where he logged 26 points, seven assists, seven rebounds, and a steal, the team could not secure the victory.

Postgame, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic made headlines with a striking comment about Curry. When asked by the media via Sportsnet about coaching against the Warriors’ superstar, Rajakovic didn’t hold back in expressing both his admiration and exhaustion.

“Doing my best,” Rajakovic said. “I mean, Steph Curry is a player that it’s a privilege for all of us to live in an era, and to work in this era in the NBA when he’s playing. I just told my coaching staff, I’ve been playing against him for a long, long time – I can't wait for him to retire. I'm going to get drunk that night. I promise you that. I'm going to celebrate.”

Warriors look to bounce back against Timberwolves after narrow loss to Raptors

The loss to the Toronto Raptors marked another setback for the Golden State Warriors, who are currently sitting in the 12th seed in the Western Conference. The team will aim to bounce back on Wednesday night in a road matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who hold a 21-18 record. The game, airing on ESPN, will be their final meeting of the season.

Golden State has a 2-1 lead in the season series against Minnesota, including a 113-103 victory in their last visit to the Target Center. In that game, Curry delivered a stellar 31-point, 10-assist performance, showcasing the kind of dominance that continues to challenge opposing coaches like Rajakovic.

The Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, will look to end their four-game road trip on a high note as they fight to regain ground in a competitive Western Conference.