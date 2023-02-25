Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry knows what it takes to be at the highest level of basketball, so he could attest to how difficult it is to master the game and be really great at it. However, despite that, he doesn’t think it’s the “hardest sport to master.”

Instead, Curry believes that it’s golf that takes that honor.

Speaking in an interview with PGA Tour, the Warriors guard shared his love for the sport and why he thinks it’s really difficult to master, highlighting that even the top golfers today can attest to the fact that even with their status, there seems to be a higher level that they can reach.

“I think it’s probably the hardest sport to master. … A lot of great memories that I have are playing golf,” Curry shared, per Bleacher Report.

Stephen Curry’s take certainly has some weight to it considering that he’s one of the best basketball players not only in the NBA but also in the whole world. If one of the best feels that golf is really difficult to master, then there must really be something about the sport that makes it so challenging.

Perhaps that’s also the reason why several other athletes aside from the Warriors star enjoy playing golf. Who could forget about “The Match” last year which featured Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes?

While the game of golf has received plenty of criticisms, with many saying golfers are not athletes, clearly Curry is proving that’s not the case.