Stephen Curry is not called “The Baby-Face Assassin” for nothing. The Golden State Warriors superstar may give off some boy-next-door vibes, but don’t let that fool you. Curry also has a knack for going full savage with his trash-talking — especially when there has been a lot of back-and-forth between his Warriors and the aforementioned opposition. Our case in point here is the Memphis Grizzlies.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the supposed rivalry between the Warriors and the Grizzlies. Draymond Green has been at the thick of the action with his recent savage exchange with Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks. If you ask Steph about the rivalry aspect, though, he has a ruthless assessment of the same:

“No.” That’s it. That’s all Stephen Curry had to say about the narrative pertaining to the Warriors having a supposed full-on rivalry against the Grizzlies. Without saying anything, the greatest shooter of all time decimated Memphis here by pretty much implying that they are not on Golden State’s level.

For what it’s worth, the Grizzlies have come out on top in two out of their three meetings with the Warriors this season. The Ja Morant-less Grizzlies even blew out Curry and Co. just last week, 131-110. However, as Draymond Green said, it appears that the Warriors aren’t putting too much stock on these regular-season meetings. Steph seems to agree.

Whatever the case may be, these two sides have one final matchup coming up on Saturday. Regardless of what Curry and the Warriors say, you can be sure that they will be out for some revenge when they battle the Grizzlies one final time this season.