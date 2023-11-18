Stephen Curry has missed the last two games with a knee strain, but participated in Warriors practice on Friday.

The Golden State Warriors will be without Draymond Green for Saturday's rematch with the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. Fortunately for Steve Kerr's reeling squad, though, there's a chance the Dubs won't be as shorthanded against Oklahoma City as they were during Thursday's blowout loss. Is Stephen Curry playing on Saturday versus the Thunder?

Stephen Curry injury status vs. Thunder

Stephen Curry was officially questionable on the injury report for the Warriors' clash with the Thunder due to a right-knee strain that's sidelined him for the past two games. He initially suffered the injury during the Warriors' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 12.

However, Steve Kerr later revealed on Saturday that Curry will return for the Warriors-Thunder game, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Kerr told reporters on Friday that Curry took part in the Warriors' practice and would be listed as questionable to play. Kevon Looney went a step further, noting that Curry “looked great” during practice.

“He looked like Steph. He looked good,” Looney said. “At this level, guys are great at hiding if they’re hurt, so I don’t know if he felt great, but he looked great.”

Golden State has been helpless offensively without Curry in consecutive losses to the Timberwolves and Thunder, extending its losing streak to six games. The early-season struggles of Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have only been exacerbated without Curry drawing mass defensive attention. And the Warriors have been unable to compensate on the other side of the ball without Green, serving a five-game suspension for putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold in the opening moments of the Dubs' loss to Minnesota on Tuesday.

Curry has played some of the best basketball of his career in 2023-24, averaging 30.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 44.6 percent from deep on nearly 13 attempts per game. The 35-year-old is putting up more points per 100 possessions on better efficiency than he did en route to becoming the first unanimous MVP in NBA history during the 2015-16 season.

Is Stephen Curry playing against Oklahoma City? Yes, he will return and try to help Golden State end its dispiriting losing streak on Saturday. The Warriors and Thunder tipoff from Chase Center at 5:30 p.m. (PT).