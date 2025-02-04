Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr are synchronous with the Golden State Warriors. The two have won countless championships and have become a known duo throughout basketball. From the ups and downs, the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, they've experienced everything together.

Funny enough, Kerr explained how he loves yelling at Curry, as it happened during a game in November. Still, that trust and respect for one another is on full display. The Warriors head coach explained to The Ringer about what it would mean to keep Curry around for the rest of his career.

“I would love nothing more than to coach Steph for the rest of his career because that’s what he means to me,” Kerr said. “And if he says that, if he told me, ‘I want you to coach me another year,’ as long as the Warriors agreed, I’m doing it. It’s automatic. I’m not even giving it a second thought.”

The trust between the two has been evident on the biggest stage. For example, Kerr coached Curry and Team USA during the 2024 Summer Olympics. That team ended up winning the Gold Medal, in part due to Curry's heroic effort in the semifinal game against Serbia. It goes to show the dialect between the head coach and the superstar point guard.

Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry are the Warriors dynamic duo

When one thinks of the Warriors, one can't think of the franchise without the head coach or the point guard. Plus, Curry's on-the-court celebration caught Kerr's eye. As a result, he pulled something that many weren't expecting to see. For instance, Kerr broke the internet with Curry's night-night celebration at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Still, even with his 15th season, the head coach remains impressed that Curry has been so coachable.

“There’s an adage that the hardest guy to coach is the aging superstar,” Kerr said.. “And I think that’s generally true, because superstar players, when they get older and they’re not the same, it’s really hard for them. But Steph, he’s not that guy.

“He’s rational. He is. He’s rational. So, that’s why he’s able to say, ‘Yeah, we shouldn’t trade away the future just to take a wild swing,’ because he’s a rational human being.”

No matter what happens, the Warriors duo will be synchronous with one another as long as they're in The Bay. Both will remain to be an integral part of whatever happens to the franchise in the months or years to come.