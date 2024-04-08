Klay Thompson made his Golden State Warriors debut during the 2011-12 season. During an appearance on The Draymond Green Show (via ClutchPoints), Thompson revealed why he was especially excited to join forces with Stephen Curry, who had already been on the Warriors for two seasons before Thompson's arrival.
“Well Steph was already a superstar in my eyes because I was a big college basketball fan,” Thompson told Green on the podcast. “The tournament run he had in 2008 or (2009), was so special. That's when I think he really elevated himself to having a national following. I was one of those followers. I was already very familiar with his game. On top of that, I almost had a chance to play him in college… But it didn't happen. It's all good.”
It's been quite the journey for the Splash Brothers
Four championships later, the Warriors are still looking to compete in the playoffs. Golden State currently holds the No. 10 seed which obviously does not meet their expectations. With that being said, the Warriors are still going to have a chance to make a playoff run if they find success in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Both Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry have spent their entire careers with the Warriors. They have also emerged as two of the best three-point shooters of all-time during their Warriors careers.
Curry, of course, is regarded as the best shooter in the history of the sport. He holds the all-time three-point record and completely changed the game with his unbelievable long-range shooting. Thompson is also considered to be one of the best shooters of all-time. He's certainly in the conversation for top three shooters ever.
2023-24 has seen the Warriors decline overall. Curry is still performing well, averaging 26.5 points per game on 44.8 percent field goal and 40.3 percent three-point shooting. Thompson, though, has endured a down year by his standards.
Thompson is averaging 17.6 points per outing on 43 percent field goal and 38.4 percent three-point shooting. It's not necessarily a bad year, but Thompson has averaged just under 20 points per game on 45.3 percent field goal and 41.3 percent three-point shooting for his career.
Will Klay Thompson leave Stephen Curry, Warriors after 2023-24 season?
Thompson's future in the NBA is currently uncertain. There are already rumors floating about which team Thompson will sign with in NBA free agency.
One would imagine that Golden State would be open to re-signing the 34-year-old. After all, there were rumors about a potential Draymond Green departure last year before the veteran forward re-signed with the team.
Seeing Thompson on any other team would feel strange without question. It would also be a difficult pill to swallow for Warriors fans to see Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green not all playing together. In fact, it would probably feel like the end of Golden State's dynasty.
At the moment, though, Thompson is still a member of the Warriors. His primary focus is to help the team silence their critics and make a deep playoff run. And given Golden State's history and confidence in the postseason, it would not be surprising to see the Warriors make some noise in the playoffs.