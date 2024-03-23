Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors suffered a tough defeat on Friday night, losing 123-111 to the Indiana Pacers in front of the home crowd. It's now two losses in three tries at the Chase Center this week for a squad that hasn't won consecutive games since the end of February.
Although the Warriors led by double-digits in the first half, the Pacers made a ferocious comeback, eventually pulling away in the third quarter after outscoring their opponents 36-21 in the frame.
“I wish I knew,” Curry admitted after the game when asked about the catalyst of the team's inconsistencies as of late, per NBC Sports Bay Area.
“Because then we'd be able to get ahead of it. But every game is a little something different. It's not a great position to be in, especially when every game matters and every game counts and there needs to be a sense of urgency in how we finish this last stretch of games. I wish I knew though.”
Certainly not an encouraging answer from the superstar, who finished with 25 points on six 3-pointers, along with 11 rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes on the court. He shot 9-for-24 in the loss.
Curry, Warriors battling for their Play-In Tournament lives
After the discouraging defeat, Golden State falls to 36-33, good enough for 10th place in a crowded Western Conference playoff picture. They've lost six of their last 10 games dating back to March 3, and have watched the surging 11th-place Houston Rockets close the gap to just two games.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr pointed to Indiana outcompeting his club in the second half, which led to his players losing poise, according to The Associated Press.
“They just pushed the ball down our throats and got out in transition,” the bench boss explained. “I thought they were the more physical team as well.”
Although Golden State led by as many as 12 points midway through the second quarter, it wasn't enough to hold off Tyrese Haliburton and co. on Friday.
“I’d say it’s a really big win for us,” Haliburton said after scoring 26 points and 11 assists in the triumph. “It’s no secret where the standings are right now and how important all these games are. So we’re just trying to take care of business on this trip right now.”
Indiana is now 5-0 at the Chase Center, and is the only unbeaten team in San Francisco since the Warriors moved to the Bay Area, per AP. The Pacers are looking like a playoff contender and currently sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
As for the Warriors, they find themselves still a half-game back of the Los Angeles Lakers, but the hold on the final play-in spot is precarious. Steph Curry and the squad will look for better results on a five-game road trip that begins on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
They'll travel through Miami, Orlando, Charlotte and San Antonio before returning home on April 2 to play Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.