Team USA means business in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. They are sending the “Avengers” to France, so to speak, and among the stars on USA's loaded roster is no other than Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry.

On Sunday night, USA Basketball posted an image of Curry in Team USA uniform, and it has people on the internet buzzing.

A lot of commenters loved how Curry looked in Team USA threads while others expressed disbelief that this will just be the future Basketball Hall of Famer's trip to the Olympics.

“my 👑 looking great,” said X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) user @TrukTrZ.

“About time,” commented @EclecticPoster.

“Goat is getting his first Gold 🙏🏾🙏🏾,” chimed in @Dubswrld30.

“Nah I can’t believe this is curry’s first one damn top players really dropped playing SMH,” a surprised SOULbeautifulme said.

Via @SmartPicks_ai: “Looks cool Steph in your first olympics.”

“So weird seeing him wear any number but 30,” stated @JenD_04.

“The Chef looks clean. Can’t wait to watch this team COOK!,” opined @SteveKBark.

Of course, there will be others who expressed their dislike of Curry's new fit.

From @full_mount727: “Looks to small 🤪🤪🤪🤪.”

Stephen Curry can still do it at a high level

Even at 36 years old, there is no denying that the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player can still get the job done. Just last season, he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He shot a middling 45 percent from the floor but was still incredible as usual from behind the arc, knocking down nearly 41 percent of his attempts from range. The Warriors won 46 games and missed the boat to the 2024 NBA Playoffs, but it certainly was not because of a lack of effort from Curry. With Team USA, Curry will not have to worry about support. Surrounded by bona fide NBA stars, Curry should be able to thrive and get plenty of premium looks not just for himself but for his teammates.

Joining Curry on the backcourt of Team USA are the likes of Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jrue Holiday of the Boston Celtics, and Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers. The rest of the team is composed of LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns, Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat.

No shortage of threats to Curry, Team USA's Olympic Gold bid

Although USA is still the No. 1 ranked team in the world, it's not enough reason for Curry and the rest of the squad to feel complacent. They just can't rest on their laurels, with the rest of the world having a target on their backs. Among the biggest threats to Team USA in Paris are Canada, Serbia, France, and Germany, which beat the Americans in the semifinal round of the 2023 World Cup in Manila. The United States didn't even score a medal in that tournament, as they lost to Canada in the bronze medal contest. That humiliating finish is what the Americans are looking to avenge, albeit in a different tournament.

Team USA will kick off their Paris campaign with a showdown right away against a gold medal contender in the form of Nikola Jokic and Serbia.