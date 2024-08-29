Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors agreed to a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension on Thursday. The attention-catching amount of money stands out, but why did Curry only receive a one-year extension? Bobby Marks of ESPN provided the answer after the deal was announced.

“Curry passes $500M+ in career earnings on the court, joining LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Because of the Over 38 rule, the 1 year extension is the maximum that Golden State could offer,” Marks wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

So what exactly is the over 38 rule?

How the over 38 year role impacts Stephen Curry

The over 38 rule was included in the NBA's collective bargaining agreement. It limits the amount of years that players who are over 38 or will tun 38 years old can sign extensions for. Teams are unable to offer contracts that are four or more years to players who are or will be 38 during the contract.

Curry is still one of the best players in the NBA but he is 36 years old. As a result, the over 38 rule does apply to him in this scenario. The Warriors ultimately opted to give Curry a one-year contract extension.

Curry's Warriors future was previously uncertain. Klay Thompson is no longer with the team after joining the Dallas Mavericks this offseason. Golden State's dynasty is over. Some people around the NBA world have speculated that Curry may want to join a legitimate contender before he retires.

Of course, the thought of Curry playing in any other jersey is an odd one. Curry and the Warriors have been together for many years now, winning four championships along the way. There still is a chance that Curry will retire as a member of the Warriors. If Golden State struggles during the 2024-25 campaign, however, rumors will continue to swirl about Curry's potential departure at some point down the road.

This contract extension will help to silence the rumors, though.