Published November 24, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a walk in the park Wednesday night at home, as they easily defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-107. Curry finished with 22 points, but it was Andrew Wiggins, who came up with the best offensive performance of the night from either team.

Wiggins, who scored 31 points on 12-for-18 shooting from the field, also added four rebounds, two assists, three steals, and a block in 32 minutes of action on the floor.

During the postgame interview, Stephen Curry was asked about his view on the idea that Wiggins is an All-Star caliber player in the 2022-23 NBA season. The former two-time league MVP gave zero doubts about where he stands on that topic with a hilarious, as though he’s disgusted that it’s even up for debate. In his eyes, Wiggins is should be an All-Star this season.

They wanna make Wiggins an all star again pic.twitter.com/XtLf4OjuQi — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 24, 2022

Stephen Curry will always support his teammates, especially Wiggins, who have found a home in Golden State. Wiggins always had talent before he arrived in the Bay Area, but it was only when he became a Warrior that his talents finally translated to on-court success, having won an NBA title with Stephen Curry and the rest of the Dubs in the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

So far this season, Wiggins is averaging 18.4 points per game on 49.3 percent shooting from the field. He’s become the top offensive sidekick of Stephen Curry, averaging more points this season than either Klay Thompson or Jordan Poole.

Wiggins and the Warriors will play one more game at home this coming Friday before hitting the road to face Wiggins’ old team, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.