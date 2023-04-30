Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry left Kyle Kuzma in awe after taking over in Game 7 of their NBA Playoffs series against the Sacramento Kings.

While Curry ended up on the wrong end of a personal history early in the game, it hasn’t stopped him from dominating and showing the Kings why they are the reigning NBA champions. After scoring 20 points in the first half alone, the Warriors sharpshooter exploded for 14 points in the third quarter alone.

From trailing by two points, 58-56, at the half, the Warriors found themselves up by 10 (91-81) at the end of the third. Sure enough, it’s thanks in large part to Curry.

After witnessing Curry’s dominance, Kuzma took to Twitter to share how amazed he is. The Washington Wizards forward wrote, “Steph is on one rn holyyyy.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Steph is on one rn holyyyy — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 30, 2023

To be fair, we can’t blame Kyle Kuzma for such reaction. The Warriors faithful are probably feeling the same way after it looked like it would be a tough battle for the team.

Clearly, though, Stephen Curry is on another level. Not to mention that he’s just too experienced in such situations. It is already his fifth career Game 7, while De’Aaron Fox and the Kings are making their first one after breaking the team’s 16-year playoff drought.

If Steph can keep playing like the way he did in their do-or-die clash with the Kings for the rest of the playoffs, it’s not hard to see the Warriors taking another Larry O’Brien trophy (or more) before he officially calls it a career.