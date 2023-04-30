Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry ended up on the wrong end of a personal history in the crucial Game 7 of their NBA Playoffs series with the Sacramento Kings.

Midway through the second quarter of the game, Curry had the chance to cut the Kings’ 45-42 lead down to just one as he went to the free throw line. Steph had never missed a free throw in all four of the past Game 7s he played, so there was little doubt that he would miss his freebies this time.

In a shocking turn of events, however, not only did he miss his first free throw. He failed to make both shots!

Of course Kings fans cheered and celebrated in the sight of the Warriors superstar seemingly crumbling under pressure. It was already a rare sight to see Curry–unarguably the greatest shooter of all time–miss a free throw, but he did it twice in a row.

Had Stephen Curry made those shots, they would have probably ended the first half tied with the Kings. Sacramento had a two-point lead at the half, 58-56.

Despite the rather uncharacteristic showing from the charity stripe, Curry has been big for the Warriors in the showdown. He ended the first half with 20 points, with a clutch triple with a minute left in the second quarter actually allowing the Dubs to keep it a two-point game.

Without Curry, the Dubs would have certainly be blown out early in the proceedings. Considering all that, Warriors fans could probably cut him some slack over two missed free throws.