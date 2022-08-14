Stephen Curry’s Warriors teammate headlines Team USA roster for World Cup qualifiers

Team USA will be looking to reclaim the top spot from defending champions Spain in the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. Their quest for gold continues with a couple of qualifying games coming up at the end of this month, and according to reports, new Golden State Warriors signing Mac McClung is set to headline the 12-man squad.

Team USA is set to host Uruguay in Las Vegas on August 25, followed by a trip to Colombia on the 29th. According to reports, McClung will be joined by five other new players on the roster: Tyler Cavanaugh, Malik Ellison, Dewan Hernandez, Robert Woodard II, and McKinley Wright IV. The other six players on the squad were all part of Team USA’s lineup during the last qualifying window in July, and they are Michael Frazier II, Langston Galloway, David Stockton, DaQuan Jeffries, John Jenkins, and Eric Mika.

McClung, who played one game for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, recently signed with the Warriors as a free agent just this summer. The 6-foot-2 combo guard is not expected to play a major role for the Dubs this season, but he currently has a chance to fight his way to a spot on head coach Steve Kerr’s roster.

Perhaps McClung’s stint with Team USA will turn some heads. The 23-year-old has a tremendous opportunity at hand here, and he’s going to be looking to take advantage of the same as much as he can.

McClung, an alumnus of Georgetown and Texas Tech, went undrafted in 2021.