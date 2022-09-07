Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, NBA champ heading to China

Stephen Curry’s former Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Bell is reportedly heading to China to play in the Chinese Basketball Association.

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, Bell is signing with the Guangzhou Loong Lions. He is joining another former NBA champion in Jeremy Lin, who also recently agreed to terms with the CBA team after playing for the Beijing Ducks.

Source: Former Warriors champion Jordan Bell signed with the Guangzhou Loong Lions. He joins Jeremy Lin on the team. More former NBA players like Michael Beasley and Anthony Bennett signed overseas. Find out where via @TikotDeRoa in our @hoopshype tracker https://t.co/JMDZPGXR3X — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 7, 2022

Jordan Bell won the championship with Stephen Curry and the Warriors in his rookie year in 2017-18. He spent the first two years of his career in Golden State, but the team had to unload him prior to his his third year to make room for the D’Angelo Russell trade.

Ever since leaving the Warriors, however, Bell has failed to find a consistent role with a team. He had high hopes of playing more when he signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves after his Dubs exit, but his time with the Wolves didn’t last long after he was traded midseason.

Here’s to hoping that Bell finds his way back to the NBA. He is said to have signed with the Guangzhou Loong Lions for just the 2022-23 season, so it is possible he is planning to attempt an NBA comeback after that.

Bell is not the only NBA player heading to China, of course. More recently, former Boston Celtics giant Tacko Fall also agreed to play in the CBA, joining the Xianjing Flying Tigers.