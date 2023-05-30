A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It’s been a long time since Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were last seen on the court. They are now weeks deep into an early vacation after they got eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

But even with the amount of time that has elapsed since the Warriors got dethroned, Stephen Curry surprisingly remains as this playoffs’ leader in 3-pointers made and points in the fourth quarter, per StatMuse.

Steph Curry is still leading the playoffs in — 3-pointers

— 4th quarter points He hasn’t played in over 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/yW2XCYhBzn — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 30, 2023

The team that showed the Warriors the door has also been already knocked out of title contention and yet Stephen Curry continues to be on top of the aforementioned statistical areas in the postseason. It just goes to show how brilliant Curry’s offense was when the Warriors were still in the running for an NBA championship.

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics saw their series in the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals get dragged to seven games, but all those meetings were not enough for the likes of Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Marcus Smart to catch Stephen Curry for the most 3-pointers made. Curry sank 57 threes in just 13 games in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Tatum had 53 in seven more games. White and Smart had 50 and 44, respectively. Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets has 47 so far, so he should be the favorite to finish on top of that list when it’s all said and done in the NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry also came up with 124 points in the fourth quarters of the postseason. Tatum finished with 121 points. Jimmy Butler is currently third with 116 points, while Murray has 112.