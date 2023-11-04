Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry linked up with Gary Payton II for an absolutely ridiculous no-look alley-oop on Friday night.

Another day, another unreal Stephen Curry highlight.

During the Golden State Warriors' NBA In-Season Tournament opener on Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Curry once again proved why he's much more than just the greatest shooter to ever grace the hardwood. With Josh Giddey guarding him, Steph saw a cutting Gary Payton II heading for the cup and linked up with him via a no-look alley-oop. You have to see it to believe it:

Steph Curry and Gary Payton II connect on the NO-LOOK alley-oop 😱pic.twitter.com/6La7EveFvi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 4, 2023

Bonkers. Steph was literally looking at Klay Thompson and threw a picture-perfect lob to GP2. Of course, fans were absolutely losing their minds after the unbelievable play. Here are some of the best reactions to his brilliance:

and they say he can’t pass pic.twitter.com/yOMlwQyRBb — Ego 💫 (@egoovo) November 4, 2023

This fan says Stephen Curry is an underrated passer:

Steph a underrated passer man 🔥 — TopOFGame (@topofgame2986) November 4, 2023

🔥🔥 such an amazing play ESPN top 10 !!! — Mr.Sunshine (@SunshineNFTS) November 4, 2023

Honestly, at this point, that's just something we're all used to seeing from Stephen Curry. But, that doesn't take away the pleasure from watching it and it's a prime example as to why the Warriors legend will go down as one of the best to ever do it.

The Dubs are off to a solid start this season, sitting at 4-1. After losing their first game of the campaign to the Phoenix Suns, Steve Kerr's squad has won four in a row and will be looking to make it five in OKC. However, they're trailing in the third quarter at the moment. Steph is cooking though, with 23 points and counting including six boards and five dimes, too.

Golden State has serious title aspirations in 2023-24 after bringing in Chris Paul to strengthen their core. That being said, there's no question Curry is still arguably their most important player and I'm sure he has many more mind-boggling plays up his sleeve as the campaign rolls on.