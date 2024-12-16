On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors' offense came alive despite their 143-133 loss to the Dallas Mavericks; in fact, they were breathing fire from beyond the arc, making 27 triples on the night — becoming the first team in NBA history to lose when making 27 or more triples in a single game. Finding a two-way balance continues to be a struggle for the Warriors after they have come crashing back down to earth following a stellar start to the 2024-25 campaign.

But Stephen Curry is optimistic that the Warriors' trade for Dennis Schroder will help grease the wheels for them on both ends of the floor. Schroder will provide some edge on both ends of the floor, as he is a fearless defender at the point of attack and someone who can attack the rim with ferocity — both elements that would help the Dubs big time.

“It can help me. It can help us. What helps me, helps us,” Curry said in his postgame presser following the Warriors' loss to the Mavericks, via 95.7 The Game on X (formerly Twitter). “I'm sure he'll build chemistry with everyone else as well.”

For Curry, he welcomes the playmaking and additional scoring punch that Schroder will bring to the Warriors in what many believe will be a starting backcourt pairing between the two.

“Be comfortable with the ball in his hands, see the floor, make the right reads. We can play pick and roll with him. He's pretty sound with the ball. You've seen the way he's scoring this year, too. He should give us another dynamic. Score the ball, that will help all of us,” Curry added.

Schroder couldn't quite make his Warriors debut yet on Sunday with the trade still pending. But there is no reason to expect him to miss their Thursday night clash against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Warriors welcome Dennis Schroder's two-way contributions with open arms

When the Warriors lost De'Anthony Melton, they missed having a guard alongside Stephen Curry who can defend, hit some shots, and be an overall contributor in the backcourt. Brandin Podziemski was supposed to be that guy, but he has struggled all throughout his sophomore campaign.

Dennis Schroder has plenty of big-game experience, as evidenced in the way he led the Germany national team to the gold medal in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, Curry loves the fact that the newest Warriors guard has that “dawg in him” and that he's always bringing a “rip your head off” vibe on the court.