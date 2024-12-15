On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors made one of the first major trades of the 2024-25 NBA season by acquiring Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets, as reported by Shams Charania of ESPN. Many were surprised at the relatively cheap price that it took the Warriors to get Schroder, as they only had to give up De'Anthony Melton (out for the year due to an ACL injury) and second round picks.

One person who is thrilled by the news of the trade is Warriors star Stephen Curry, who took to his account on Instagram to post a story reacting to the news.

“Let's get it,” wrote Curry, tagging Schroder in the post.

Dennis Schroder has been playing arguably the best basketball of his career so far this year for the Nets, currently averaging over 18 points and 6 assists per game on nearly 40 percent shooting from beyond the three point arc.

The Warriors saw up close and personal how dominant Schroder has been during a recent home loss to the Nets in which the point guard took over down the stretch.

How will the Warriors integrate Schroder?

The expectation is that the Warriors will look to start Dennis Schroder alongside Stephen Curry in the backcourt, giving the team a much-needed secondary ball-handler and shot creator to allow Curry to get back to moving without the ball, which is part of what makes him such a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Of course, a backcourt featuring two players standings 6'3″ and under isn't exactly a recipe for defensive success in the NBA today, but the Warriors are banking on the continued greatness of Draymond Green on that end of the floor to help shore up that potential weakness.

At this point, it's unclear if Schroder's addition will truly elevate the Warriors to the same level as teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference, which has been as competitive as ever so far this year. However, Mike Dunleavy and company deserve credit for registering the team's biggest need (lack of secondary shot creation around Curry) and at least attempting to address it.

In any case, the Warriors will next take the court on Sunday evening at home vs the Dallas Mavericks. That game is slated to tip off at 8:30 PM ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco.