Golden State Warriors fans go wild after Stephen Curry took over against the Milwaukee Bucks and powered the Dubs to the overtime victory on Saturday night.

And who can blame them? Amid the Warriors’ road struggles, Curry showed everyone why they are so deadly at home. Steph dominated in the fourth quarter and overtime, not only making the crucial shots but also stepping up big time on the defensive end to help Golden State.

With less than 20 seconds left and the Bucks ahead 111-108, Curry caught fire and drained the game-tying triple. He then made a crucial stop on the other end, blocking Jrue Holiday’s attempt for a game-winner.

STEPH CURRY. CLUTCH 🔥 He drains the triple to tie the game at 111 late in the 4th!pic.twitter.com/ljDl2qGdaH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 12, 2023

STEPH CURRY CLUTCH BLOCK ON JRUE HOLIDAY 🔒 pic.twitter.com/VDWhOBARxK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 12, 2023

Then in overtime, Curry sealed the deal by draining another triple with just two minutes left to extend their lead to seven points. The Warriors protected their lead, with Steph finishing with a total of 36 points on 13-of-27 shooting in the 125-116 win. The sharpshooter actually had 22 points in the fourth quarter and OT, leaving the Bucks perplexed on how to stop him.

Naturally, the whole NBA world is in awe of what Curry just displayed. Even LeBron James couldn’t help but heap praise on the Warriors star, tweeting a chef emoji to indicate how Chef Curry cooked the Bucks.

Many commended Curry and his incredible showing of greatness, while others are ready to call him the best player in the world.

Here are some of the best reactions on Curry’s epic night:

WARDELL STEPHEN CURRY THE SECOND

pic.twitter.com/20N1GYH2Vk — Ramon 🇵🇷⚡️ (@RamonEditsss) March 12, 2023

We’re back at 6th seed!!

Stephen curry made it happened 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/0NTJ4v4IvZ — Gella (@angellalista) March 12, 2023

At least for a few days, Stephen Curry has shut down the “not clutch”, “frontrunner”, and “doesn’t play defense” narratives😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RdytSIbpmz — suriaJ (@WairusWara) March 12, 2023

Wardell Stephen Curry, you never disappoint!! First game back at chase and he was CLUTCH as hell. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0aZKfWe2t5 — mills (@millieurbo) March 12, 2023

THE BEST IN THE WORLD. THE GOAT. THE MAD MAN. THE CHEF. THE DPOY. THE CLUTCHMAN HIMSELF. A VINTAGE MASTERCLASS FROM WARDELL STEPHEN CURRY THE SECOND. pic.twitter.com/vkB8nae5WH — GRACE LOVES STEPHEN CURRY (@splashdubs) March 12, 2023

This Stephen Curry performance pic.twitter.com/LvCoO01GKO — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) March 12, 2023

The Warriors may have had their own struggles this year, but no one can deny how great Stephen Curry is.