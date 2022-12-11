By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors made a statement on Saturday, beating the league-leading Boston Celtics 123-107 in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s NBA Finals. It was easily the defending champions’ best win of an uneven start to 2022-23, made all the more impressive because it came without Andrew Wiggins, who proved so pivotal on the Warriors’ run to their remarkable fourth title in eight years early last summer.

Klay Thompson turned back the clock, scoring a game-high 36 points while goading Jayson Tatum into an awful shooting night on the other end. Draymond Green was everywhere defensively. Kevon Looney pulled down 15 boards, critical to Golden State’s stout interior defense. Jonathan Kuminga was awesome off the bench again, making winning plays on both ends. Jordan Poole never found his jumper, but got to the line 10 times, ensuring a free throw discrepancy wouldn’t kill the Dubs.

Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors met the moment in a statement win over the league-leading Celtics.

Still, it was Stephen Curry’s fingerprints that were all over Saturday’s game, just as they were last June en route to his first NBA Finals MVP. He dropped 32 points, six rebounds and seven assists on the Celtics, draining six triples while putting on a show of singular scoring and playmaking prowess from all three levels of the floor.

After the game, Curry celebrated Golden State’s banner night by walking the Chase Center tunnel with his son, Canon. As his superstar father broke down the Warriors’ win and path ahead on a lengthy road trip, the youngest Curry stole the show right before getting to the locker room, Klay Thompson walking behind him.

“We proved we can play at a high level with the best in the league,” Stephen Curry says “Just gotta keep putting it together night after night and get back to who we are, but it’s a great win. Protect our home court, get ready to go on the road.”

“Hello Klay Thompson,” Canon suddenly says, turning toward his dad’s longtime teammate.

Remember seven-plus years ago, when Riley Curry—Steph and Ayesha’s oldest child—routinely made national headlines for her adorable antics on the postgame podium during the Warriors’ first championship run? Clearly, Canon has learned how to own the spotlight from the best.