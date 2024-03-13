The Golden State Warriors have been without Stephen Curry for the past two games now. The superstar injured his ankle during the team's outing against the Chicago Bulls last Thursday. Fortunately for Curry and the Warriors fandom, it looks like positive news looms on the horizon.
Giving a recent update on the Willard and Dibs podcast, head coach Steve Kerr noted that “there's definitely a chance” Curry plays against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday (per 95.7 The Game).
This does mean that the team will have to make do without their number-one player against Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving this coming Wednesday. Looking at the Warriors' most recent game, however, counting them out against the Dallas Mavericks wouldn't be the best move.
Yes, as mentioned, Dallas' star duo is capable of producing points in bunches, but the Warriors' recent team play could be their key to a fightback. Against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, six Dubs players finished with double-digit points to carve out a win. Without Chef Curry in action, Jonathan Kuminga led the way with 22 points, while veterans Klay Thompson and Chris Paul followed with 21 and 19 points, respectively.
Besides Kuminga, other young players such as Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski stepped up, and they could very well do so again on Wednesday.
Regardless of what happens in Dallas, it'll be a relief to see Curry wreaking havoc once again. The Warriors are 10th in the West (34-30), clinging on to the final play-in spot with around one month of regular-season games left. To ensure a postseason opportunity, Stephen Curry has to be on the floor from Saturday onwards.