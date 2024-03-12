The Warriors are in the Lone Star State to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Mavericks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Warriors are 34-30 this season, and they are coming off a win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Warriors have already lost to the Mavericks this season. However, they did score 122 points in the loss. Steph Curry and Chris Paul combined for 49 points and 13 assists in the game. As a team, the Warriors shot 45.6 percent from the field, knocked down 19 threes, but attempted just 13 free throws. Steph Curry does have an ailment, but he is expected to suit up for Wednesday's game.
The Mavericks are 37-28 this season, and they have won their last three games. In their win over the Warriors earlier this season, the Mavericks scored 132 points. Luka Doncic had 39 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds in the win. Dallas shot 55.7 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from deep, and they made 18 free throws. The Mavericks are a healthy team heading into this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Warriors-Mavericks Odds
Golden State Warriors:+7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +240
Dallas Mavericks: -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -295
Over: 236.5 (-110)
Under: 236.5 (-110)
How to Watch Warriors vs. Mavericks:
Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Southwest
Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win
Doncic is playing well, but the Mavericks have lost five of their last 10 games. This is because Dallas has allowed 121.1 points per game in their last 10. Golden State needs to take advantage of this. The Warriors are the seventh-best scoring team in the NBA, so they should be able to play well, especially with Steph Curry back. When the Warriors score 115+ points this season, they are 25-14. They are 22-10 when they score 120+ points this season. If the Warriors can have a good offensive game, they will be able to cover this spread.
Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Mavericks have been playing very well, and it is on the back of Luka Doncic. Doncic has been playing his basketball lately and should be a favorite for MVP. Doncic has recorded seven straight triple-doubles. In his last 10 games, he is averaging 36.4 points, 11.4 assists, and 10.2 rebounds. The Mavericks need him to have another good game. If he does, Dallas will cover this spread.
The Mavericks are the sixth-best scoring team in the NBA. The Warriors allow 116.8 points per game, as well. When the Mavericks score at least 115 points, they are 33-8. Dallas should be able to score at least 115 points in this game, as well. If they do that, they are going to win this game.
Final Warriors-Mavericks Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a good game, and I have a feeling there is going to be a lot of points scored. Last game between the two teams, there was a total of 254 points scored. I would not be surprised to see that happen again in this game. As for the winner, I am going to put my trust in Luka Doncic. He has been playing lights out, and it is finally paying off for the Mavericks. I am going to take the Mavericks to win this game straight up.
Final Warriors-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Mavericks ML (-295), Over 236.5 (-110)