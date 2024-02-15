The Warriors guard has missed the last 16 games due to injury.

The Golden State Warriors started off this season in disappointing fashion and had been floundering near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They've seemingly turned things around having won seven of their last ten games and five in a row. The Warriors have been without Chris Paul though during this recent stretch. Chris Paul was their big offseason acquisition but he's been sidelined due to a hand injury. However, he could be on track to return to the lineup following the All-Star break as per the most recent update from the team.

Chris Paul has missed the last 16 games for the Warriors following surgery for his hand injury. As per the team release, he is expected to ramp up his activities following the All-Star break including practicing. He will be reevaluated in a little over a week.

The 19-year veteran was making an impact for the Warriors off the bench before his injury. He had played in 32 games for the Warriors, including 11 starts at a little over 27 minutes per game. While his scoring numbers may have been down at a career-low 8.9 points per game, his other averages remained relatively steady.

Paul had also been putting up 3.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 42.4 percent shooting from the field, 36.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free throw line. He was traded to the Warriors in the offseason by the Washington Wizards following an initial trade by the Phoenix Suns. A 12 time All-Star, the only thing missing from Paul's Hall of Fame career is an NBA championship.