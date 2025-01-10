The Golden State Warriors came into their road matchup against the Detroit Pistons a little bit short-handed with no Andrew Wiggins or Jonathan Kuminga available. But amid the key absences in the Warriors' rotation, they got a huge boost from Gui Santos as they managed to grab a 107-104 win.

Following the Warriors' win, Gui Santos spoke about his impact and and how he contributed to the team's win against the Pistons.

“I've been working really hard. That's the first game in the season that I've been part of the rotation,” Santos said. “I'm just trying to play as hard as I can on the court, help my teammates get open shots. If I have to crash the rim, I'm gonna do it. I'm just trying to do everything to help my teammates to get better.”

It wasn't just the absences of Wiggins or Kuminga that the Warriors faced. Star guard Stephen Curry had a rare off-night shooting only 5-of-21 from the field and 2-of-14 from the three-point line. But that's where Santos came in.

Santos finished with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 24 minutes of play. He shot 4-of-6 from the field with all of his shots being three-point shots. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had high praise for the seldom-used guard, as per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“We talked before the game about how many battles can you win, little battles. . .he won a million battles tonight. That's what wins games,” Kerr said. “He's been waiting all year, then finally got his chance and he delivered. That's what this league is all about.”

A native of Brazil, this is Santos' second season in the NBA after being selected by the Warriors with the No. 55 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Last season he appeared in 23 games for the Warriors at a little over eight minutes per game.