On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors picked up their second straight win with a home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, capitalizing on Thursday's victory against the Philadelphia 76ers. The win over Memphis came at a cost, however, as forward Jonathan Kuminga suffered a significant ankle sprain that forced him to exit the game early.

Now, more light is being shed on just how big of an injury this was, per Brett Siegel on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Warriors are preparing to be without Jonathan Kuminga for at least the next week through their upcoming four-game road trip that concludes on Jan. 15 due to an ankle sprain, league sources told ClutchPoints,” reported Siegel. “Further imaging results will be provided by the team soon.”

Kuminga has been on fire for the Warriors as of late, including registering back to back 34-point games last week. This all occurs as Kuminga has seen his name increasingly brought up in trade rumors, as the Warriors are reportedly looking to add another star to pair alongside Stephen Curry.

Many view Kuminga as an obvious candidate to be the centerpiece of a potential package due to his young age and potential for growth.

A tough blow for the Warriors

It's been a roller coaster of a season already in the Bay Area, as the Warriors got off to a hot start but then came crashing back down to Earth, due to injuries as well as some decreased production from the role players around Stephen Curry.

Buddy Hield in particular has seen his brilliant start to the season taper off significantly in recent weeks, and new trade acquisition Dennis Schroder hasn't done a whole lot so far in his new threads.

Kuminga had been picking up the slack as of late, particularly as Curry has endured a rare shooting slump, but with the former lottery pick now out of the lineup for the foreseeable future, the Warriors will have to turn elsewhere for supplementary scoring.

In any case, the Warriors will next take the floor on Sunday evening at home against the Sacramento Kings. That game is slated to tip off at 8:30 PM ET.