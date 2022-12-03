By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not known for his three-point shooting prowess. He has converted just 31.6% of his three-point attempts in his career, which is a below-average clip. Green’s inconsistent jumper is an outlier on a Warriors team filled to the brim with elite shooting.

However, Green is working to change this narrative that he isn’t a capable long-range shooter. Over the past eight games, Green is 7-for-12 from deep, which is a terrific 58.3% clip. And against the Bulls on Friday, he hit a huge late-game three to put the Dubs up four with two minutes remaining, which helped seal a win.

This was the biggest shot of the night. Draymond Green wing 3 to stretch the lead to four late at a time GSW offense was sputtering. Draymond is 7-of-12 from 3 the last eight games. pic.twitter.com/oHyaybELv2 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 3, 2022

After the win, Warriors coach Steve Kerr acknowledged how well Green has been shooting the ball lately:

“It’s great to see Draymond hit some 3s, but I just like the way he’s been playing in general. He’s been phenomenal.”

Draymond Green, 32, is in his 11th year in the NBA, all with the Warriors. He is averaging 9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game across 21 appearances this season. Green is scoring the ball extremely efficiently to start the year as he’s shooting 60.5% from the field, by far a career-high.

It’s probably wishful thinking to expect Green to continue hitting more than 50% of his threes. However, even if he can hold his season average of 35.7% through the whole season, that would be a win for the Warriors. The last time Green shot better than 35.7% from deep was the 2015-16 campaign, when the Warriors won 73 games during the regular season.