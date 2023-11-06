Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says the 2024 Paris Olympics will be his last tournament as mentor of Team USA.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has revealed that the 2024 Paris Olympics will be his last stint as mentor of Team USA basketball, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

“No,” Kerr said bluntly when asked if he would coach Team USA after the Paris Games. “To me, it’s a two-year; it’s a cycle. Pop coached a World Cup and the Olympics, now it’s my turn to pass the baton. I think that’s kind of how it should be. Frankly, it’s a huge commitment too.”

Kerr also cited the difference in the coaching dynamic of Team USA between the time of Duke Blue Devils legend Mike Krzyzewski and Jerry Colangelo and that of today's.

“I guess I think it was different the last go-around with Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) and Jerry (Colangelo), when they were really establishing this culture and this system where guys had to commit for a couple years. Made sense for Coach K to stay on. But I think where we are now, one cycle and you move on.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Paris Games will be his last as Team USA's head coach

The Americans are looking at the Paris Olympics as a great opportunity to remind the world that they are still the best in the sport following a disappointing showing at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Team USA failed to medal in Manila, finishing just fourth overall. They lost in the semifinals to Germany and then to Canada in a thrilling game for the battle for third.

In Paris, Kerr will have a much better roster to work with, with the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, and Joel Embiid expected to suit up for Team USA.

At the 2020 Tokyo Games, Team USA, coached by Gregg Popovich and led by the likes of Durant, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, and Bam Adebayo, beat France in the Gold Medal game.