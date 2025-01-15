The Golden State Warriors and head coach Steve Kerr are in an interesting predicament. The 19-20 record doesn't look promising, but it's not concerning to management. For instance, Kerr echoed Warriors' guard Stephen Curry and forward Draymond Green on mortgaging the future.

Much of that conversation has been about the struggles so far this season. Still, the Warriors head coach remains adamant that his team will stay together. He explained more about that decision on 95.7 The Game.

“We’re just in a really unique spot, in a really difficult situation, no one’s fault by the way,” Kerr said. “Steph, Draymond, and I have talked about it together. It just would be so irresponsible for this franchise to trade everything away for one final swing at a title.”

Some of the young players on the roster have been key pieces. For example, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody are among some of those players. Kuminga has been the key piece for them this season. His two-way play has helped Golden State achieve some close wins this season.

Steve Kerr likes what the Warriors have

There was a similar situation in the 2022 season. Golden State had an older roster with some key pieces. One of those was Jordan Poole. His play helped the Warriors reach the NBA Finals. Funny enough, Poole's performance in the finals helped win a game for Golden State.

Fast forward and the franchise is another interesting predicament. It's a similar one to 2022 but without the same in-game heroics. Still, the Warriors' struggles could lead Curry into an unexpected early retirement. At the same time, he's remained committed to the franchise, along with Kerr.

“We are all on the same page,” Kerr said. “Players, management, ownership. We’re all on the same page. We trust each other, fighting together. We’re in it together and whatever direction we go, we’re all on board.”

Despite being a game below .500, it's not concerning for the franchise. After they traded for Dennis Schroder in December, some of the issues remain with the franchise. However, the four-time NBA champion head coach does not doubt whatever comes next.

“I have 100% faith in our organization to do whatever the right thing is and sometimes the right thing is to not do anything,” Kerr said. “It depends on what you’re going to do, what that means. And Mike (Dunleavy) is so good at his job. I feel in great hands with him and the whole organization. And they’re looking at everything.”

Golden State could still shock people with moves at the deadline. No matter, Kerr insists on keeping the main thing, the main thing.