Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis is cementing Steve Kerr's trust in him with one strong performance after another.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr isn't known for his willingness to throw rookies straight into the line of fire. Over the past three seasons, Kerr has brought the likes of Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody along slowly. However, the Warriors' current roster predicament appears to be forcing Kerr's hand into giving Trayce Jackson-Davis, the 57th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, more minutes — to the Dubs' benefit.

Jackson-Davis played a huge supporting role in the Warriors' 132-126 comeback victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night; he was a lively presence on the interior, claiming rebounds and battling against veteran Al Horford, he was able to swat three shots, including an emphatic rejection on Jaylen Brown, and overall, he finished with the game's best plus-minus tally with an elite +25 in a six-point win.

Simply put, Trayce Jackson-Davis appears to be here to stay in the Warriors rotation, and Steve Kerr confirmed as much during his postgame presser.

“He was tremendous, he was the player of the game. Trayce was a guy who shifted everything. Plus-25 in his minutes… second great game in a row. He’s gonna play. He’s gonna be in the lineup,” Kerr told reporters, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Steve Kerr on Trayce Jackson-Davis: “He’s gonna play. He’s gonna be in the lineup.” Clarified after that it meant rotation, not necessarily starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/U9R1NztDhh — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 20, 2023

Knowing Steve Kerr, this doesn't necessarily mean that Trayce Jackson-Davis will be the Warriors' starting center moving forward. Kerr still loves what Kevon Looney brings to the table, and Dario Saric could be an option when the team needs more floor-spacing.

But Jackson-Davis continues to show that he is a quality frontcourt piece for a Warriors team that needs some infusion of youthful energy in the frontcourt, especially amid Draymond Green's suspension. Jackson-Davis has now played well enough to the point that Kerr has no choice but to give him heavy minutes.

Drafted with the 57th overall pick, the 23-year old big man is slowly cementing himself as the biggest steal of his draft class. Many teams were wary of how much impact he can truly make as an undersized, older rookie, but Trayce Jackson-Davis is now starting to make good on his promise to make other teams regret their decision to pass up on him in the draft.