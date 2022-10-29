Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time

After being a semi-regular in the Golden State Warriors’ rotation last season, Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time has leveled off in a big way this 2022-23. He’s averaging only 10.8 minutes per game, down from the 16.9 he saw last campaign. He was seen as a promising young talent, but has been unable to find minutes in the rotation. On Saturday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr explained to reporters why Kuminga hasn’t been able to get in games.

Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga positionally: “He’s a 4 right now. He still has a lot of growth ahead of him skill wise. In the future I could see him playing 3 or 4. But right now, for this team, with the lineups we need spacing, which puts him at the 4.” pic.twitter.com/QLU7nvVUrp — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 29, 2022

“We’re the defending champs and there’s not a lot of easy minutes to give to anybody,” Kerr said. “As long as JK keeps working, keeps developing, things are going to work out for him. He’s going to get his chance, usually sooner rather than later in this league.”

Steve Kerr explained how he views Kuminga as more of a power forward at this point rather than a small forward where there has been available minutes. He likened the situation to Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole who once found themselves out of the rotation early on their careers and have since carved out prominent roles on the team.

Jonathan Kuminga was one of the initial players to use the G League Ignite, choosing the pro route over offers from high major Division 1 colleges. He was drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 draft and he showed flashes of his potential as a rookie. Last season he put up 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field.

This season his numbers are down to 3.o points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 36.4 percent from the field. Kuminga is without a doubt a talented player, but it remains to be seen if he is able to crack the rotation this year.