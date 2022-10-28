The Golden State Warriors started off the season with an 11-man rotation. In their latest win against the Miami Heat, only 10 players took the court – leaving out second-year man Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga was already being used sparingly for the team’s first four games. He played just over 10 minutes per contest in those games, which isn’t what you’d expect for a lottery pick coming off a promising rookie campaign.

Stephen Curry was asked about JK losing his spot in the rotation. The Warriors icon saw at as all part of the process, similar to what he went through during the early stages of his career – but he also hoped that Kuminga was upset with it.

“I hope he’s pissed off about it,” said Curry. “I hope he’s frustrated because that’s what’s going to make it worth it when it comes his way.

There’s some comparisons to even me, Draymond, and Klay. What we went through our first couple years. I got a couple of DNPs my rookie year,” Steph Curry continued.

Steph Curry’s message to Jonathan Kuminga after a DNP tonight: “We’ve all been there.” Full soundbite on Kuminga’s situation pic.twitter.com/SS085pTNh4 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 28, 2022

Steve Kerr, the man behind the decision, was asked about his call to designate Kuminga as the odd man out.

“It’s hard to play more than 10 guys. It just is. … Jonathan’s time will come. … This is how it goes for young guys on a championship team. There’s just no free minutes.”

According to Kerr, despite Jonathan Kuminga’s quiet demeanor, it’s clear that he isn’t in agreement with the decision not to play him. The Warriors coach wouldn’t have it otherwise.

“He’s not happy and I don’t want him to be happy. I want all my guys to want to be out there, but it’s a necessary part of the growth.”

Zero minutes for Jonathan Kuminga tonight. He’s behind a Draymond/Looney/JaMychal/Wiseman frontcourt logjam. Here’s Steve Kerr on it. “Jonathan’s time is coming” “He’s not happy and I don’t want him to be happy. I want all my guys to want to be out there.” pic.twitter.com/1zEXqupSf4 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 28, 2022

That’s the downside of playing on a team fresh off a championship that’s arguably the deepest in the NBA. That championship ring he got on opening night probably helps Jonathan Kuminga sleep better at night, though.