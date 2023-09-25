No matter if you win a championship or bring your team to the NBA Finals, your job is never safe as a coach in the NBA. What does this mean for Steve Kerr and his future with the Golden State Warriors?

As the Warriors prepare for training camp and the 2023-24 season, Kerr is entering the final year of his contract. With Bob Myers departing from the team's front office this offseason and Mike Dunleavy Jr. being elevated to the role of general manager, there has been a lot of uncertainty surrounding if this is Kerr's final season with the organization.

On Monday, both Dunleavy and Kerr spoke to the media and they were asked what the future holds for the franchise at the head coaching position.

“I feel great about my position here and I want to be here,” Kerr clearly stated, via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. “I know Mike [Dunleavy Jr.] and Joe [Lacob] want me here, so I am very confident that something will get done. But I'm not stressed about it at all. I'm perfectly capable of coaching whether I have one year left or an extension, it makes no difference.

“I fully expect to be here.”

Steve Kerr said he “fully expects” to be with the Warriors long-term but also said he would be comfortable coaching on an expiring contract if an extension isn’t done before the season pic.twitter.com/YAjICkwIRO — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 25, 2023

As for Dunleavy, he stated that there is a “desire” from both sides to get a new deal done. However, the Warriors' GM did say that there is “no specific” timeline to get a deal done, via Warriors on NBCS. This also applied to veteran All-Star Klay Thompson, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Kerr has been with Golden State since the start of the 2014-15 season. In his 10 seasons with the organization, he's posted a 473-238 record during the regular season, as well as a 99-41 record in the playoffs. He ranks seventh all-time in playoff wins as a head coach in NBA history and Kerr's four titles as the coach of the Warriors ranks fourth all-time.

Stephen Curry wants Kerr to return, the organization wants him back, and Kerr himself has no desire to leave the Bay Area. While a deal may not get done before training camp begins next week, it is unlikely that the Warriors coach will be entering his final year with the franchise.