The Golden State Warriors' offseason overhaul has essentially come to a close. As league business shifts to the annual dog days of August, the Warriors know pretty much exactly what they'll look like heading into the 2023-24 season.

But just because Golden State has one lone roster spot left to fill and has already revamped its coaching staff and front office doesn't mean Mike Dunleavy Jr.'s job is finished. The rookie general manager's focus now shifts to the team's looming big-picture decisions, like possible contract extensions for both Steve Kerr and Klay Thompson.

“Those are guys we definitely want to get locked up. They’ve been a big part of what we’ve done here,” Dunleavy told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area on Dubs Talk Live. “They can still contribute, especially Klay on the court. And Steve is one of the best, if not the best, coach in the league.”

Thompson became extension eligible earlier this summer. The five-year, $189.9 million deal he signed with the Warriors in 2019, shortly after tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, expires at the end of 2023-24.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

With the Warriors fully re-committed to their dynastic core after re-signing Draymond Green, expect negotiations with Thompson to continue throughout the regular season if they're not done before training camp tips off on October 2nd. It would be stunning if he got to free agency next summer, player and team likely to compromise on a multi-year deal that pays Thompson slightly less annually than Green.

Kerr, meanwhile, no doubt figures to be re-upped on a deal that acknowledges his status as one of the most accomplished, well-respected coaches in basketball. Monty Williams' eye-popping six-year, $78 million contract with the Detroit Pistons completely re-set the coaching market, and Kerr has the credentials to demand to be at the top of it.

Unlike player contracts, remember, coaching salaries aren't subject to the cap or any restrictions set by the league. All Joe Lacob has to do to retain Kerr—vocal about wanting to remain in Golden State—is reach deep into his pocket.

“I don’t give a whole lot in terms of what goes on between the walls of Chase Center, but we’ve had good conversations,” Dunleay said of extension talks with Thompson and Kerr. “We’ll continue to do that. I’m optimistic that we can work things out with both of those guys.”